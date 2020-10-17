Kashmir, Today's Paper
CCAK hails NEET qualifiers

Coaching Centres Association of Kashmir (CCAK) Saturday congratulated the students—who qualified NEET 2020 examination with flying colours despite living through one of the toughest times of their lives.

In a statement issued here, the Association said “it is a proud day for all of us as our students have conquered NEET with a top class merit.”

“The last one year has undoubtedly been very difficult for entire population and our children were worst affected. Confined to their homes without phones, internet, access to outside world and other difficulties, one would have thought that they will be broken but they fought back with their merit.”

