CCF inaugurates IEI webinar on 'International Mountain Day'

A webinar on International Mountain day was organised by the Institution of Engineers (India) J&K State Centre, Srinagar, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Forest department, J&K Mountaineering and Hiking Club and J&K State Emergency Operation Centre, Srinagar on Friday.

The webinar was inaugurated by Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir, Syed Farooq A Gillani, who appreciated the participants for showing keen interest towards conservation of biodiversity of forests and mountains and its resources.

He said that mountains were the repositories of resources and called the mountains “jewels of nature” and “water towers” but said that these resources are under constant threat by indiscriminate activities of humans.

Dean Research, University of Kashmir, Prof Shakil Romshoo in his key note address said that Himalayas were the pride of Kashmir and that Kashmiris reside in the most beautiful part of the planet. Chairman IEI Aamir Ali said the survival of mankind was dependent on co-existence of the forests and its biodiversity.