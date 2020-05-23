CCF Kashmir conducts inspection of south Kashmir forests

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Kashmir, Farooq Gillani Saturday conducted detailed tour of south Kashmir forests to review protection scenario and interacted with the officials of the department.

During the tour, he visited Kuthar range of Anantnag Forest Division where the incident of assault on Forest Officials had taken place on May 22 and enquired about the health conditions of the officials who had suffered injuries in the attack.

Similarly, in Shopian Forest Division, there had been an attack on a Forest official posted as Block Forester Mathwani Block few days ago.

The CCF vehemently condemned such attacks on forest officials and warned that action under law will be taken on the attackers.

Further, there had been reports of some damages to forests during the current lockdown period and assault on forest officials by the timber smugglers.

In order to monitor the measures taken to curb such activities, a detailed review meeting was held with the officers at Khanabal, Anantnag.

The officers present in the meeting were advised to further gear up the activities related to forest protection and timber smugglers besides the elements indulging in forest damages were strongly warned that strict action as warranted under law will be taken against them.

The CCF said no anti-social element will be allowed to take refuge of pandemic by causing damages to forests and despite the hard times being faced by the forest officials, the employees on the whole are delivering their best to protect the forest wealth.

He, however, sent strict message that in case of any laxity or otherwise is observed on part of any forest official, the department will not hesitate to proceed against such official.

The CCF advised the staff to intensify the patrolling in the forest areas particularly vulnerable to the activities of timber smugglers.

The staff was also advised to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the government from time to time in the wake of COVID19 while performing their duties in the field.

The CCF was accompanied by Tawheed Ahmad Deva, Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, South Circle; Divisional Forest Officers and Deputy Directors of Forest Protection Force of the circle.