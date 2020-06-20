CCIK urges Govt to intervene

Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries- Kashmir (CCIK) has said that the commercial activities in Kashmir have come to a standstill and there is need that the government should come forward with grants-in-aid to revive the economy.

Secretary General, CCIK, Tariq Rashid Ghani said that the every sector of the economy of Kashmir needs to survive before reviving.

“What is needed is a big stimulus in the shape of non- refundable cash assistance. Provision of assistance in the shape of loan, at the end of the day, is nothing but a loan. A loan is a loan, is a loan, is a loan and has to be repaid and carries a handsome rate of interest. This could very well be another debt trap. The call of the hour is grants- in-aid,” he said.