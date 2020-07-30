CCTV cameras to keep eye on'anti-social elements' in Anantnag

The administration here has directed for installation of CCTV cameras at all marketplaces, bus stations, check posts, business establishments and private clinics, to keep an eye on “anti-social elements.”

The order in this regard has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, KK Sidha.

The order directs the municipalities, heads of private and public departments, proprietors of business units, and private hospitals to ensure additional surveillance measures.

“The proprietors of the shopping malls/complexes and all other business establishments including hotels, restaurants, and clinics/nursing homes/hospitals shall ensure the installation of CCTVs in and around their buildings,” the order reads.

It has also asked public/private sector banks, insurance companies, and all central government departments to install the cameras in and around their offices.

“The district/sectoral heads of all departments/organizations shall ensure installation of CCTVs in and outside their offices,” the order said.

It said the municipal council and committees shall ensure installation of CCTVs in offices as well as busy market places, bus stations, and at entry fee collection check posts.

“The data storage capacity of CCTVs should be a minimum of seven days and provided to law enforcement agencies if and when needed,” reads the order.

“The CCTV HDD storage device shall be always kept available for the usage of law enforcement agencies as and when requisitioned,” it says.