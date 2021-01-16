Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 2:56 AM

CE KPDCL visits Kulgam, takes stock of power scenario

‘Of 73 transformers damaged in Kulgam, 57 repaired’
File Photo

Chief Engineer (Distributions), KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad visited Kulgam to take stock of the power scenario in the district on Saturday.

On the occasion, the chief engineer inspected the divisional work shop at Kulgam where he enquired about the outage and progress recorded in repairs of transformers.

It was informed that after January 3, around 73 transformers were damaged among which 57 were repaired.

Later, he visited Sub Division DamhalHanjipora and took stock of the power scenario there.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, ShowkatAijazBhat along with Chief Engineer Aijaz Ahmad chaired a meeting of officers at the mini secretariat to review the power scenario in the district.

During the meeting a detailed discussion was held to augment the power scenario of the district.

It was also informed that all receiving stations were functioning normally.

The Chief Engineer on the occasion appealed people to make judicious use of electricity as the system was facing excessive overloading.

The meeting was attended by SE, KPDCL South Circle, Ex-Engineer KPDCL Kulgam, Ex-Engineer Sub Transmission and all territorial AEEs of electric division Kulgam.

