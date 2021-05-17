Celebrations turn into mourning at Chadoora

A 3-year-old boy who had fallen unconscious on Monday afternoon at a marriage ceremony in Brenjan area of Chadoora in Budgam district succumbed at SKIMS Soura here.

A local news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that two minor boys earlier suddenly fell unconscious during the function. The duo was rushed to sub-district hospital Chadoora, where from they were shifted to SKIMS in a critical condition.

However, an official said that one among the minor boys succumbed at SKIMS Soura and identified him as Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar (03) son of Mohammad Lateif Dar, a resident of Brenjan Chadoora.

Meanwhile, a police officer said that investigation was going on into the matter.

Another minor boy, who is undergoing treatment at SKIMS has been identified as Rahil Ahmad Wagay (2) son of Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, resident of Fresdab Kanidajan area of Charar-i-Sharief.