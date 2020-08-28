Central team reviews COVID control measures in J&K

A two-member central team has complimented J&K administration for its COVID19 containment strategy towards controlling the virus spread while suggesting models of some states in order to flatten the pandemic curve and subsequently it.

The team, however, asked the authorities to go for aggressive awareness campaign among masses about the disease and ramp up more testing in contaminated zones.

The team took a detailed meeting on Thursday late evening at civil secretariat here to review the COVID19 containment strategy.

The member of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, along with Dr S K Singh, Director National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) New Delhi were on a two-day visit here to discuss various issues related to COVID-19 management.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Paul observed that all good practices were being employed in J&K to contain COVID19 while suggesting the administration to study “Delhi model” and Telangana’s HITAM app in order to flatten the pandemic curve and subsequently reduce it with the best COVID management practices.

The Central team recommended that the focus should be more on strict containment strategy and surveillance through SARI/ILI cases, serological survey and increase in lab network to widen testing capacity.

While suggesting more focused approach towards highly densely populated areas, the team asked the health officers for fresh and revised demarcation of containment zones, strict monitoring and control of activities in these zones, contact tracing and quarantining of contacts of all infected persons with the use of Aarogya Setu and Itihas App.

Earlier, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo briefed the visiting team on the current status of COVID19 in J&K and the steps being taken up to contain the spread of the virus.

While reviewing the strategies and parameters followed by the health and districts administration to control COVID19, the members stressed upon the Deputy Commissioners to evolve an effective containment strategy for early detection of COVID cases for controlling the spread of virus.

The team members stressed upon the Deputy Commissioners to redesign red and containment zones so that spreading of infections of disease to other areas could be prevented.

They stressed upon the concerned authorities that the target to be set up for at least 15 people who contacted with any COVID positive patient should be tested in order to control the epidemic and help break the chain.