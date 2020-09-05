Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 3:34 AM

Centre approves Rs 4 Cr for up-gradation of soil testing labs in Kashmir

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare GOI has approved Rs 4 crores for up-gradation of Soil Testing labs across the valley.

The Director Agriculture Kashmir Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said this while chairing a review meeting to take stock of various activities undertaken by the department at the grass roots level.

He further said that for the quality control laboratory up gradation Rs 40 Lacs has been earmarked during the current year, which will facilitate in upgrading and strengthening of fertilizer quality control lab.

On the onset of the meeting Chief Agriculture Officers of all the districts gave a detailed description of all the activities being carried out by the department at the ground level.

