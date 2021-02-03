Centre casual about J&K's economic distress: Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Wednesday said that the appalling acceptance of the Government of India (GoI) about not having an access to the losses incurred by Kashmir economy post 2015 was an indictment of its nonchalant approach towards the miseries of the people of J&K.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as saying that the remarking on the unrelated attitude of the GoI towards mitigating the issues concerning the Kashmir economy, Sagar said the government’s acceptance about its unawareness of the losses incurred by local handicraft, tourism, and industries sectors was reflective of its indifference towards the woes of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, NC’s additional spokeswoman Sarah Hayat Shah said that the claim of the incumbent government to provide 80 percent jobs in next 5 years was farfetched.