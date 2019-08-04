Centre constitutes J&K Environment Impact Assessment Authority

The union government Sunday constituted Jammu and Kashmir Environment Impact Assessment Authority (EIAA), and in consultation with the state government formulated state-level Expert Appraisal Committee to assist the Authority.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the EIAA shall be led by Lal Chand, resident of village Khearian, Gole Gujral, Jammu. It will comprise of Nazir Ahmed of house number 12, Jeelanabad, Lane 1, Batpora, Srinagar, as its member and Director, Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, J&K as its member secretary.

“The chairman and members of the Authority shall hold office for a term of three years,” the notification read.

Further to assist the Authority, the Centre also constituted a state level Expert Appraisal Committee, which shall be led by Subhash Chandra Sharma, resident of 331 Shastri Nagar, Jammu. The members of the Committee shall be M A Tak of 124 Mominabad (near JAKFED), Anantnag, Braj Bhushan Sharma of 278, Sector 2, Channi Himmat, Jammu, Abdul Rashid Makroo of house number 9, lane number 11, Sector C, Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam bypass, Srinagar, Professor Arvind Jasrotia of 33-D, Sainik Colony, Jammu, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Dar, associate professor, JK IMPA and Rural Development, Main Campus, M A Road, Srinagar.

Moreover, Irfan Yasin, retired vice-chairman, of Bagh-i-Hyder, Hyderpora bypass, Srinagar, Professor M A Khan of General Post Office Box 726, Srinagar, Professor Falendra Kumar Sudan of department of Economics, University of Jammu, Professor Anil K Raina of department of Environmental Sciences, University of Jammu, and Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo of department of Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir, Srinagar shall be its members, the notification states.

It adds that Scientist, in-charge Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System Lab, shall be the Secretary of the committee.

The chairman and members of the state-level Expert Appraisal Committee shall hold office for a term of three years, the notification states.

It adds that the Committee shall function on the principle of collective responsibility and the Chairman shall endeavour to reach a consensus in each case, and if consensus cannot be reached, the views of the majority shall prevail.

The state government has notified the Directorate of Environment and Ecology in Forest department as Secretariat for the Authority. The Directorate shall provide all financial and logistic support, including accommodation, transportation and such other facilities in respect of all the statutory functions of the Authority, the notification states.