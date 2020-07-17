Centre fixes target of Rs 25 cr under JKREGP for fy20-21: VC KVIB

Vice Chairperson (VC), Khadi and Villages Industries Board (KVIB), Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Friday said that a target of Rs 25 crore under the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) scheme has been fixed by the Union Government for the financial year 2020-21.

The VC said this in a meeting held here to review performance of different schemes being implemented by the board in Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Officer and district officers of Kashmir Division.

She further stressed upon all the officers to achieve the targets by the end of December, 2020.

Dr. Bhat asked the officers to ensure time bound processing of cases under PMEGP and JKREGP and follow up the cases at bank level ensuring hand holding support to the target population.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer informed that two SFURTI clusters at Anantnag and Budgam are ready for commissioning.