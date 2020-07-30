Centre lying about house detention of politicians in SC: Tarigami

CMI-M leader MY Tarigami on Thursday said the plea of the government in Supreme Court that senior Congress leader Saif-ud-Din Soz had not been put under house arrest since August 5 last years was another glaring example of “lies the BJP government has been making.” In a statement, Tarigami said since last one year, the civil liberties of people of J&K have been snatched by the BJP government.

“Not only Prof Soz, but the restrictions have been imposed on the movement of several political leaders in Kashmir in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner,” he said. “His house detention like all other similar cases is not only illegal, mala-fide and unconstitutional, but also extremely appalling. The house detentions without any administrative orders are unlawful, undermining due respect to human rights and individual liberty,” said Tarigami.

He said last year the government in the Supreme Court lied about his house detention also. “The case is still pending in the apex Court. Restrictions on Prof Soz and other political leaders must be withdrawn,” Tarigami said.