Centre open for dialogue with Hurriyat, but within ambit of Constitution: Top BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president and the J&K affairs in-charge, Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday said that Centre was open for dialogue with the Hurriyat leaders “but within the ambit of Indian constitution.”

Also Read | Auto Draft

“We are open for talks. Hurriyat leaders are own people, they are the residents of J&K so they are most welcome to talk to us including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi but within the ambit of Indian constitution,” Khanna told Greater Kashmir on the side-lines of a party function in Srinagar.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gradually creating a peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir so that “the trust of every single citizen of the state is won.”

Also Read | Auto Draft

Earlier, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had stated that his amalgam was ready for talks with the GoI as the Hurriyat “always believed that dialogue was a means of conflict resolution.”

The Kashmir’s chief cleric was responding to Governor Satya Pal Malik’s announcement at SKICC that “it was encouraging to see that Hurriyat leaders were now for talks.”