Centre's guidelines on stranded people welcome move: Tarigami

CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami Wednesday said the latest guidelines by government of India to allow movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims and other stranded at various places was a welcome decision though late.

In a statement, Tarigami said the government must arrange transport for these stranded people so that they can reach to their respective destination without any further problems.

“Most of these stranded people have already exhausted their earnings and it is imperative upon the government to provide them free transport. There should be no further bureaucratic hurdles in the smooth movement of these stranded people,” he said.

Tarigami said in the recent days J&K administration airlifted some stranded students to Kashmir, but unfortunately some labourers have been stopped in Kathua and they were struck there for the past three days.

He said authorities must ensure their safe return to their home districts. “There is also large number of laborers from outside who are stranded either in Jammu or Kashmir. The government must ensure that they are sent back to their respective states at the earliest,” he said. “Even Kashmiris stranded in Jammu which is part of the same state have not been brought back by the administration. Without undermining the efforts to combat COVID19, all the steps should be taken to facilitate the return of all these stranded persons.”