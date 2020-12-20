Centre's Kashmir policy against country's interests: Hakeem Yaseen

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Sunday termed the action of Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the sitting Member of Parliament and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah as a “political vendetta” to browbeat the opposition in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Yaseen said though nobody was above law, the timing and the circumstances suggest that ED’s action against the NC president was “witch hunting”. He said since the day BJP took over, it undermined and subjugated the voice of dissent in Jammu and Kashmir including those of the mainstream political parties.

The PDF chief said it was unfortunate that the democratic and constitutional rights of the people of J&K were being “trampled with impunity”.

Terming the action against the NC chief as “deplorable”, he said the use of central agencies like ED and NIA to settle scores with the opposition political parties as the “darkest period of democracy in the country”. Yaseen urged New Delhi to rise above the vested political considerations to help restore democratic and secular values in the politically most-sensitive border state like J&K.

He called for bringing flexibility in the Center’s “rigid” and “egoistic” policy towards Kashmir.

The PDF chief said the present policy of the Center towards Kashmir was against the overall interests of the country as it only added to the already existing alienation among the people of J&K.

“The continued witch hunting against political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir including Farooq Sahab is condemnable,” Yaseen said. “This needs to stop at the earliest.”

Yaseen said that the institutions of the state should not be used to further a political agenda of a particular political party.