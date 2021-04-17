Kashmir, Today's Paper
CEO Baramulla orders closure of 5 private institutions in Sopore

Ghulam Mohammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 12:23 AM
Chief Education Officer Baramulla Saturday ordered closure of five illegal private institutions running in Zaingeer belt of Sopore in north Kashmir.

The order read that as desired by the Chief Education Officer, Baramulla, to close the illegal private institutions heads who are running private institutions without seeking permission and registration from competent authority have been directed to close their institutions with immediate effect.

As per the order, the heads of these five private institutions are Hamedia Hill Top Public School Rampora, Green Woods Rajpora, Nasreen Educational Institute Bomai, Kashmir Modern School Zaloora and Celestial Public School Hardishiva.

