CEO Kupwara serves notice to private school for conducting classwork

Authorities on Tuesday served notice to a private school in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district for conducting class-work amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The institute authorities have been asked to stop educational activities and respond to the notice within one day failing which legal action would be initiated against the school.

Chief Education Officer (CMO) Kupwara Abdul Hamid Fani told Greater Kashmir that on a specific information it came to fore that authorities of Dream World Educational Institute in AlichazabTrehgam area were conducting classes in violation of COVID-19 SOPs during the lockdown.

“Conducting classes is in gross violation of basic COVID-19 SOPs prescribed by the government during lockdown period which is liable for action under Disaster Management Act including cancellation of recognition of the institute,” he said.

The CEO said that the school authorities had been given a chance to reply to the show cause notice, response of which should reach to his office within one day, failing which action would follow without further reminder.

Pertaining the community classes, the CEO said that soon after vaccination process of teachers across the district would conclude, phase-wise community classes would be conducted after proper permission from the higher ups.