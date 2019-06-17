CEO SASB reviews preparedness at Nunwan Base Camp

The Chief Executive Officer Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, (SASB) Umang Narola Monday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra, at Nunwan Base Camp.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag Khalid Jahangir, ADC Anantnag, CEO PDA, GM works SASB and other district officers.

The CEO impressed upon the officers to ensure that all arrangements were put in place well before the commencement of the Yatra.

He directed Superintending Engineer Power Development Department (PDD) to ensure proper electricity arrangements and lighting of track from Chandanwardi onwards, also to tourism sheds, medical camps and other critical spots including emergency evacuation track. In addition, the PDD was asked to keep additional generator sets available.

The CEO also directed Exen R&B to complete macdamisation from Pahalgam onwards by 20th of this month.

He instructed SE PHE to ensure water supply arrangements at Transit Camps in advance. The CEO also directed that tents should be pitched at earmarked places as per layout plan, besides maintenance of fire gaps, installation of fire extinguishers and all other safety measures should be strictly adhered.

The CEO directed CEO Pahalgam to keep special focus on proper sanitation.

Earlier, the DDC Anantnag appraised the CEO about preparation being made for Yatra. He stated that additional transit camp has been setup at Gulab Bagh besides, additional accommodation facility with intake capacity of around 800 people has been identified at Vessu.

At Jati four prefabricated structure are to be erected and one building of R&B at Qazigund was also being used for accommodation purpose, the DDC added.