CEO SASB reviews Yatra arrangements

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Umang Narula Sunday visited Domail and Baltal base camp and chaired a meeting of officers to review the preparedness for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2019 via Baltal route.

According to an official spokesperson, the CEO impressed upon the concerned authorities to ensure that all facilities and arrangements concerning each department required for the smooth conduct of the Yatra are put in place well before its commencement on July 1, 2019. He called for a synergised approach between various departments to achieve desired results.

The meeting was attended by ADC Shafqat Iqbal, ADC Showkat Ahmad, SDPO Kangan, Sheikh Tahir, Executive Engineers of PDD and PHE, AEE R&B & other concerned officers.

The ADC Ganderbal apprised the CEO regarding the arrangements to be put in place by departments associated with Yatra for smooth conduct of SANJY-2019 via Baltal. He gave a detailed review of teams constituted besides Shops/Boarding Tents permissions, Contingency Plan, Communication Plan, registration of service providers, Disaster Management unit, etc.

The CEO, SASB instructed the concerned departments to install signboards depicting passenger fare rates at different places including Baltal Sumo Stand, Taxi Stand Sonamarg, Police Station Sonamarg. Besides signages on Yatra route from Manigam to Baltal depicting facilities like Lavatory Block, Filling Station, Sumo Stand, Hospital, important Helpline numbers and shall monitor the movement of vehicles during Yatra.

He also directed for ensuring proper sanitation in and around Transit Camps and maintaining the cleanliness of entire track en-route to the Holy Cave. He stressed to ensure decomposition of wastes through Solid Waste Management Technique. He also asked the officials to identify space for separate Pony Stand.