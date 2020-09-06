CEPC distributes medicines, relief among weavers, artisans

Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) on Sunday organised a camp for distribution of ration and medicines among the poor artisans and their families at Srinagar under the supervision of Umar Hameed, 2nd Vice-Chairman CEPC, Shiekh Ashiq, Member COA and President KCCI, Ghulam Nabi Bhatt.

DC appreciated the efforts of CEPC for donating generously for the weavers of Srinagar.

Chairman CEPC, Siddh Nath Singh, thanked the Committee of Administration (COA) for supporting this noble cause.

Pertinently, the Carpet Export Promotion Council has already donated Rs. 10 Lakh towards PM CARES Fund and the staff of the Council has also contributed their one day salary towards the PM CARES.

The chairman, CEPC and other members of Committee of Administration (COA) CEPC have decided that the Council will, as support to the poor artisans and their families, will contribute Rs. 1.00 lakh each for three districts of Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Srinagar for the medicines and ration.

Sheikh Ashiq, COA member CEPC and President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce extended vote of thanks.