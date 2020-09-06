Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 11:58 PM

CEPC distributes medicines, relief among weavers, artisans

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 11:58 PM

Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) on Sunday organised a camp for distribution of ration and medicines among the poor artisans and their families at Srinagar under the supervision of Umar Hameed, 2nd Vice-Chairman CEPC, Shiekh Ashiq, Member COA and President KCCI, Ghulam Nabi Bhatt.

DC appreciated the efforts of CEPC for donating generously for the weavers of Srinagar.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives; J&K toll 835

CRPF trooper wounded in grenade attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Image Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered from truck near Jawahar tunnel seemingly meant for new militant recruits: Police Officer

Chairman CEPC, Siddh Nath Singh, thanked the Committee of Administration (COA) for supporting this noble cause.

Pertinently, the Carpet Export Promotion Council has already donated Rs. 10 Lakh towards PM CARES Fund and the staff of the Council has also contributed their one day salary towards the PM CARES.

The chairman, CEPC and other members of Committee of Administration (COA) CEPC have decided that the Council will, as support to the poor artisans and their families, will contribute Rs. 1.00 lakh each for three districts of Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Srinagar for the medicines and ration.

Latest News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives; J&K toll 835

CRPF trooper wounded in grenade attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Image Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered from truck near Jawahar tunnel seemingly meant for new militant recruits: Police Officer

Sheikh Ashiq, COA member CEPC and President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce extended vote of thanks.

Related News