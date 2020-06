Conservator of Forests (CF), Srinagar Circle, Zubair Ahmad Shah, today, visited Tangmarg and took stock of the development works coming under Special Forest Division Tangmarg.

He visited Division Nursery and inspected the plant stocks like conifer /broad leaved and medicinal plants raised there. He visited the Baderkote and Shunglipora blocks and inspected the plantation closures established during previous fiscal there.