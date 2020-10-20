Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 11:55 PM

CGM NABARD calls on J&K Bank CMD

Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 11:55 PM

Chief General Manager National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) R K Srivastava today called upon J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber at the Bank’s Corporate Headquarters.

Felicitating the CMD for his latest extension for another six months, Srivastava hailed J&K Bank for its hassle free credit dispensation in crop and Agri-term loans.

“J&K Bank has an important role to play in helping the UT to meet the crop and Agri-term targets. We are hopeful that agriculture sector will get a huge boost with the support of J&K Bank and NABARD alike,” he said.

CMD appreciated NABARD’s contributions vis-a-vis assistance to banks-J&K Bank in particular- operating in the UT for meeting crop loan requirements. Our Agri-term loans like dairy, sheep husbandry are increasing by the day as our focus is strengthening the agriculture sector in the UT of J&K and beyond,” CMD said.

The duo also discussed various issues pertaining to the agriculture and allied sectors and reiterated the need to explore the potential in the untapped territory.

Deputy General Managers NABARD Manohar Lal and Rahul Shashni were also part of the meeting.

