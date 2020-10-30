Kashmir, Today's Paper


Chadoora villages without water as Casual employees go on strike


Representational Photo
Several villages in Chadoora are without water supply for the last two days due to the strike of casual employees of Jal Shakti department, residents have alleged.

The locals said that the villages like Repora, Yarikalan, Kutbal, Jaden, Batwodder, Bonen are without water for the last 2 days and people have to suffer even for drinking water. “The casual employees of Jal Shakti Department have gone on strike and the permanent employees of the department are nowhere to be seen. This has resulted in stopping of water supply to our area,” local residents said.

Chairman Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has appealed Chief Engineer PHE Jal Shakti and DC Budgam to intervene into the matter urgently as normal life of thousands of people is being badly affected.

