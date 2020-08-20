Chairman DLSA constitutes benches for holding of e-Lok Adalat in Ganderbal

Chairman District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Ganderbal Mohammad Yousuf Wani) Thursday constituted benches for holding e-Lok Adalat in the district to be starting from August 22.

“The following benches are hereby constituted in terms of provisions of Section 19 of the Legal Services Authorities Act 1987 read with Legal Services Authorities (Lok Adalat) Regulations, for hearing of the identified cases for their expected amicable settlement,” Wani said in a statement.

According to the statement the Bench No.1 shall comprise Mohammad Yousuf Wani Principal District & Sessions Judge Ganderbal. (Judicial Officer) Sajad Hyder Salati (Advocate) Member.

Basharat Ahmad “Executive Assistant’, Hakeem Showkat “PA” and Mohammad Yousuf “SO Reader’ shall act as the bench staff.

The Bench No.2 shall comprise Farooq Ahmad Bhat CJM/Sub-Judge Ganderbal (Judicial Officer).Syed Saif-ud-Din (Advocate) (Member). The Ashiq Ahmad “Reader” and Mohammad Ashraf “Sr. Assistant” shall act as the bench staff.

The Bench No.3 shall comprise of Sajad Ur Rehman Munsiff/JMIC Ganderbal (Judicial Officer) Sofi Abdul Samad (Advocate) (Member).

Aadil Ahmad “Reader” of Addl. Special Mobile Magistrate Ganderbal and Tariq Ahmad “Reader” of Munsiff Court Ganderbal shall act as the bench staff.

The Bench No.4 shall comprise of Manzoor Hussain Munsiff/JMIC Kangan (Judicial Officer) Sohail Ahmad (Advocate) (Member). Rafiya “Reader” and Rouf Ahmad “Jr. Assistant” of Munsiff Court Kangan shall act as the bench Staff.