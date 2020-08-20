Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 11:15 PM

Chairman DLSA constitutes benches for holding of e-Lok Adalat in Ganderbal

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 11:15 PM
Greater Kashmir

Chairman District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Ganderbal Mohammad Yousuf Wani) Thursday constituted benches for holding e-Lok Adalat in the district to be starting from August 22.

“The following benches are hereby constituted in terms of provisions of Section 19 of the Legal Services Authorities Act 1987 read with Legal Services Authorities (Lok Adalat) Regulations, for hearing of the identified cases for their expected amicable settlement,” Wani said in a statement.

Trending News
GK File Photo

Militants release video of Baramulla attack, police calls it an attempt to glamorise militancy

Legal Metrology Deptt penalizes erring traders

File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

'Take holistic review of Muharram preparations'

Brein area reels under darkness

According to the statement the Bench No.1 shall comprise Mohammad Yousuf  Wani Principal District & Sessions Judge Ganderbal.  (Judicial Officer) Sajad Hyder Salati (Advocate) Member.

Basharat Ahmad “Executive Assistant’, Hakeem Showkat “PA” and Mohammad Yousuf “SO Reader’ shall act as the bench staff.

The Bench No.2 shall comprise Farooq Ahmad Bhat CJM/Sub-Judge Ganderbal (Judicial Officer).Syed Saif-ud-Din (Advocate) (Member). The Ashiq Ahmad “Reader” and Mohammad Ashraf “Sr. Assistant” shall act as the bench staff.

Latest News
File Pic of Pranab Mukherjee

Mukherjee remains haemodynamically stable, is on ventilatory support: Hospital

Representational Image

Over 10,000 patients in J&K benefitted from teleradiology in less than 2 months: Official

Representational Pic

Soldier shoots self dead along LoC in J&K's Poonch

GK Photo

Landslides, shooting stones block Srinagar-Jammu national highway for second straight day

The Bench No.3 shall comprise of Sajad Ur Rehman Munsiff/JMIC Ganderbal (Judicial Officer)  Sofi Abdul Samad (Advocate) (Member).

Aadil Ahmad “Reader” of Addl. Special Mobile Magistrate Ganderbal and Tariq Ahmad “Reader” of Munsiff Court Ganderbal shall act as the bench staff.

The Bench No.4 shall comprise of Manzoor Hussain Munsiff/JMIC Kangan (Judicial Officer) Sohail Ahmad (Advocate)  (Member). Rafiya “Reader” and Rouf Ahmad “Jr. Assistant” of Munsiff Court Kangan shall act as the bench Staff.

Related News