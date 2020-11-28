Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 10:26 PM

Chairman FICCI state council hails relief package

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 10:26 PM
Trending News
Representational Photo. Source: picpedia.org

Uri resident found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chattabal Srinagar

Representational Photo

Mentally unsound man slips to death in north Kashmir's Boniyar

Representational Photo

PDD employee dies of electrocution in J&K's Poonch

Representational Photo

Night temperatures improve marginally in J&K, Ladakh

Irfan Ahmed Guju, Chairman FICCI state council and Managing Director, IA Multi Ventures Pvt Ltd. has hailed the UT administration for announcing  interim relief package.

In a statement, he said, “A great and endorsable effort by the Honorable Lt Governor ManojSinha, to announce the interim relief package of Rs 1350 Cr including interest subvention @ 5% for six months, availability of one time loan settlement and restructuring applicable to standard accounts as on 31st July 19 or 31st March 2020. Based on recommendations of FICCI and other local associations, to grant relief to business fraternity of J&K in these tough times, It will really boost the ailing business sector.”

Related News