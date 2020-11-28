Chairman FICCI state council hails relief package

Irfan Ahmed Guju, Chairman FICCI state council and Managing Director, IA Multi Ventures Pvt Ltd. has hailed the UT administration for announcing interim relief package.

In a statement, he said, “A great and endorsable effort by the Honorable Lt Governor ManojSinha, to announce the interim relief package of Rs 1350 Cr including interest subvention @ 5% for six months, availability of one time loan settlement and restructuring applicable to standard accounts as on 31st July 19 or 31st March 2020. Based on recommendations of FICCI and other local associations, to grant relief to business fraternity of J&K in these tough times, It will really boost the ailing business sector.”