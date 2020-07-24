Chairman PSC, Chief Postmaster General meet LG

B R Sharma, Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, Friday met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan.

The Chairman discussed with the Lt Governor about various important issues pertaining to the functioning of the J&K PSC.

He briefed the Lt Governor about the road map being prepared for conduct of various examinations and interviews including J&K Administrative Services, besides expediting recruitment process for the vacant posts.

The Lt Governor emphasized on the high importance for making continuing improvements in the functioning of the Commission to maintain unimpeachable standards.

He asked the Chairman to ensure timely conduct of examinations and interviews and selection of candidates with greater transparency and efficiency.

Meanwhile, Chief Postmaster General, J&K, Manju Kumar also called on the Lieutenant Governor, Murmu at the Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Postmaster General briefed the Lt Governor about the functioning of the Postal Department in the UT and the developments being made in order to improve the delivery system to ensure against any delay.

They also discussed about the services being provided under Indian Postal Bank.

The Lt Governor stressed on the need to take all requisite measures to improve the postal services in J&K, with special focus on far flung and remote areas, to benefit the people at large.

It was impressed upon the Chief Postmaster General to increase banking activities in far flung areas where postal network is available.