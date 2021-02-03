Chairperson, vice-chairperson for DDC Baramulla to be elected on Feb 8

The District Election Officer (DEO) Baramulla, Muhammad Aijaz, on Wednesday issued a meeting notice for the election of Chairperson and vice chairperson for district development council constituency Baramulla.

As per the notification the elected DDC members will elect the chairperson as well as vice chairperson on Feb 8 at Dak Bunglow Baramulla.

The order to elect the chairperson and vice chairperson has been issued by the deputy commissioner Baramulla on Wednesday in pursuance of sub-rule (4) of rule 108 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj rule , 1996 and under section 45-B of the act