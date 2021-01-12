Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 1:08 AM

Chancellor revokes transfer orders issued by former SKUAST-K VC

File Photo of SKUAST [Image for representational purpose only]
Lieutenant Governor (LG) ManojSinha, who is also the Chancellor of the universities in J&K, has revoked the transfer orders issued by former Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir from September 1 to October 20 last year.

The transfers were issued by the former VC days before his term ended as the VC of the varsity, evoking massive resentment of the teaching and scientist fraternity of the university.

Sources said that the former VC went on a transfer spree to settle personal scores with the protesting employees of the university.

The varsity witnessed symbolic and peaceful protests of the teaching fraternity over the alleged vindictive approach of the university administration against its employees.

As per the order issued by the Registrar of SKUAST-K, the transfers made from September 1 to October 20 of 2020 have been revoked by the approval of the Chancellor of the university.

“As recommended by the Vice Chancellor and approved by the Chancellor, SKUAST-K, communicated by the Under Secretary, Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat J&K, transfers, postings and deployments of these teachers and scientists made with effect from September 1, 2020 to October 20, 2020 under various university orders are hereby revoked forthwith,” the order reads.

As per the order, the transfers of around 11 members of the teaching fraternity and scientists have been revoked by the Chancellor.

“Consequent to this, DrSher Ahmad Dar, Professor and Chief Scientist (GPB) CAS, will subsequent to the revocation of arrangement of Incharge DARS, Budgam made vide University Order No 650 (Est) of 2020 dated 13 October 2020 continue to function as InchargeDryland Agriculture Research Station (DARS) Budgam in place of Dr M N I Khan, Professor and Chief Scientist (GPB) CAS, as here-to-fore in terms of University Order No 1049 (Est) of 2018 dated December 21, 2018,” the order reads.

Also, Dr P K Singh, Assistant Professor and Junior Scientist (Vegetable Science) has been adjusted against the available post of Assistant Professor and Junior Scientist (Vegetable Science) in the division of vegetable science, faculty of horticulture, Shalimar.

Earlier, the SKUAST Scientists and Teachers Association (SSTA) had been consistently demanding redress to their grievances including career advancement scheme and one-man one-post system.

Instead of accepting these demands, the administration started a reshuffle of the teachers and scientists to sabotage their protests.

