Chanchal Basin awarded 'Hindi Writers' award for translation of 'Hashiye par'

Dr. Chanchal Basin, a prominent Hindi writer and translator has been awarded with ‘Hindi Writers’ award for her excellent work of Hindi translation of a famous Dogri book ‘Hashiye par’ for the year-2017 by Central Hindi Directorate, Ministry of Human Resource Development, (Department of Higher Education) government of India.

Chanchal has been awarded with Rs one lakh and a certificate.

The writer is a post graduate in Hindi and Dogri and is presently working as senior lecturer of Dogri in Higher Education department.

The translation of the Dogri book ‘Hashiye par’ relates to a fine piece of articulation of the social issues, reflected in the book by its author Shailender Singh, presently SSP Crime Branch Jammu.

The book is a master piece of Dogri literature, which was also published in English in 2014 by the Oxford University Press. The book has also won the highest literary award of India – The Sahitya Academy Award-2017 for its content and literary quality.