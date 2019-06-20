Charge-sheet filed against LeT militant in special Srinagar court: Police

Also Read | NIA files charge sheet in TRC militant attack case

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the case pertaining to arrest of an alleged LeT militant, Zubair Shabir Bhat, said a spokesman.

He said Bhat, son of Shabir Ahmad Bhat resident of Malpora Qazigund, was detained by the security forces at a check point in Chinner area of Kangan. “A grenade was recovered from his possession,” he said.

Also Read | Batmaloo firing incident: Police file chargesheet against ten accused including journalist Asif Sultan

During preliminary investigation, the spokesman said, the accused revealed that he was given a grenade by a Hizb militant Owais Malik of Arwani Kulgam. The accused said that he was instructed to lob the grenade on the security forces for weapon snatching in Ganderbal, he said.

“After conclusion of the investigation, charge sheet was filed before the Hon’ble Court of Additional Session Judge /Special Court Srinagar under relevant sections of law by Ganderbal Police after obtaining necessary Government sanction for prosecution,” said the spokesman.