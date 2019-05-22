Chargesheet against Bandipora rape accused soon: Kashmir Police

Police in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday said that will soon file a chargesheet in the court against the accused in Sumbal rape case.

“Incident involving assault on 3-year-old child in Sumbal is very much true and based on facts and evidence. Bandipora police is going to file the chargesheet in the court against the arrested accused soon,” said a police spokesman.

He also requested the people not to pay any heed to rumours. “People are requested not to believe in rumors. Strict action will be taken against people spreading false and misleading information,” he said.

On Tuesday, district legal services authority had recommended paying a compensation of Rs 1 Lakh to the minor victim under the compensation scheme.

On May 08, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour after luring her to a nearby school. The incident had triggered massive and widespread protests across Kashmir.

Police have also constituted a special investigation team comprising SDPO Sumbal, SHO Sumbal and Sr. PO to investigate the entire case.