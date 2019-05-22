Kashmir
EJAZ-UL-HAQ BHAT
Bandipora,
UPDATED: May 22, 2019, 12:50 PM

Chargesheet against Bandipora rape accused soon: Kashmir Police

Police have also constituted a special investigation team comprising SDPO Sumbal, SHO Sumbal and Sr. PO to investigate the entire case.
EJAZ-UL-HAQ BHAT
Bandipora,
UPDATED: May 22, 2019, 12:50 PM

Police in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday said that will soon file a chargesheet in the court against the accused in Sumbal rape case.

“Incident involving assault on 3-year-old child in Sumbal is very much true and based on facts and evidence. Bandipora police is going to file the chargesheet in the court against the arrested accused soon,” said a police spokesman.

Trending News

Govt lifts highway restrictions

Kashmir remembers Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone on their anniversaries

Amarnath Yatra-2019 |Governor chairs high level meet, reviews security arrangements

Advisor Sharma discusses highway issues with experts

He also requested the people not to pay any heed to rumours. “People are requested not to believe in rumors. Strict action will be taken against people spreading false and misleading information,” he said.

On Tuesday, district legal services authority had recommended paying a compensation of Rs 1 Lakh to the minor victim under the compensation scheme.

On May 08, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour after luring her to a nearby school. The incident had triggered massive and widespread protests across Kashmir.

Latest News

Soldier wounded during training activity in Poonch dies: army

Zakura land transfer: JKHCBA seeks contempt proceedings for violation of court orders

Kashmir: Youth dead, another injured in Barzulla two-wheeler accident

JK Governor says his admin wants President's rule to end in state as soon as possible

Police have also constituted a special investigation team comprising SDPO Sumbal, SHO Sumbal and Sr. PO to investigate the entire case.

Tagged in
Related News