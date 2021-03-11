Chargesheet filed against militant, 3 OGWs: Police

A chargesheet was filed against a militant and three Over Ground Workers of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Ganderbal, Police said Thursday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the chargesheet was filed in a case under FIR No 199/2020 at Police Station Ganderbal.

The statement said that the case pertains to the 14th September 2020 incident when J&K Police along with 5 RR of the Army busted a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen module and arrested three OGWs identified as Arshid Ahmad Khan, son of Muhammad Altaf Khan of Wayil Wudder, Majid Rasool Rather, son of Ghulam Rasool Rather and Muhammad Aasif Najar, son of Abdul Razaq Najar, both residents of Beehama Ganderbal for hatching criminal conspiracy for militant acts, harbouring militants and giving support to the proscribed militant organisations.

It said that the investigation conducted revealed that the arrested trio had came in contact with a Pakistan-based Kashmiri militant Fayaz Ahmad Khan, son of Abdul Dawood Khan of Gutlibagh and were being handled by him from across to take up various militant and subversive activities in the district.

The J&K Police statement said that after the investigations concluded, government sanction was obtained and chargesheet filed before the court by Police under sections 7/25 IAA, 13, 18, 20, 23, 39, UA(P)A against the four accused persons.