Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 12:29 AM

Chargesheet filed against militant, 3 OGWs: Police

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 12:29 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A chargesheet was filed against a militant and three Over Ground Workers of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Ganderbal, Police said Thursday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the chargesheet was filed in a case under FIR No 199/2020 at Police Station Ganderbal.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

The statement said that the case pertains to the 14th September 2020 incident when J&K Police along with 5 RR of the Army busted a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen module and arrested three OGWs identified as Arshid Ahmad Khan, son of Muhammad Altaf Khan of Wayil Wudder, Majid Rasool Rather, son of Ghulam Rasool Rather and Muhammad Aasif Najar, son of Abdul Razaq Najar, both residents of Beehama Ganderbal for hatching criminal conspiracy for militant acts, harbouring militants and giving support to the proscribed militant organisations.

It said that the investigation conducted revealed that the arrested trio had came in contact with a Pakistan-based Kashmiri militant Fayaz Ahmad Khan, son of Abdul Dawood Khan of Gutlibagh and were being handled by him from across to take up various militant and subversive activities in the district.

The J&K Police statement said that after the investigations concluded, government sanction was obtained and chargesheet filed before the court by Police under sections 7/25 IAA, 13, 18, 20, 23, 39, UA(P)A against the four accused persons.

Related News