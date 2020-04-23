Chargesheet filed against 'woman militant associate': Police

Police in Handwara area of this district on Thursday filed chargesheet against a “woman associate” of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiaba (LeT) before a court of Handwara, said an official of Handwara police.

A statement issued by Handwara police said the woman was apprehended during a naka on October last year and police had recovered “threatening posters and other incriminating material of militant outfit from her possession.”

“Handwara police on Thursday submitted a chargesheet in respect of the case (FIR No 281/2019) of police station Handwara. After conclusion of investigation, the chargesheet has been filed before the competent court by Handwara police under section, 20,38,39 UA(P) Act,” reads the statement.