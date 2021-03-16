Chargesheet produced against Forest deptt official: ACB

A chargesheet was produced against an official of the Forest department, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said Tuesday.

A statement of ACB issued here said that a case had been registered against Ghulam Muhammad, the then junior assistant in the Forest department, Awantipora, in the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Pulwama under FIR No 05/2019 Police Station ACB Anantnag, under sections 5(1) r/w 5 (2), 4-A J&K PC Act SVT 2006 (Amendment) Act 2014

The statement said that the case was registered by Police Station ACB Anantnag on a receipt of a written complaint by a complainant that he was running a factory situated at Khanmoh Industrial Area Phase III and intended to renew the license of the factory that had expired in February 2019.

The ACB statement said that he had visited the DFO’s office at Awantipora many times for the purpose where a junior assistant Ghulam Mohammad demanded Rs 7000 as bribe for the renewal of the license.

It said Following this, the complainant had approached the ACB and on receiving the complaint, a case under FIR No 05/2019 U/S 5 (2) of J&K PC Act SVT-2006, 4-A (amendment) Act-2014 was registered at Police Station ACB Anantnag.

The statement said that a trap team of ACB was constituted and the accused caught red handed demanding and accepting Rs 7000.

It said that during the course of investigation, the statements of the trap team members along with independent witness were recorded under section 161 CrPC which corroborated and established the fact of demand and acceptance of bribe by the accused.

“After obtaining sanction from the government, chargesheet was produced in the court of law,” the statement said.