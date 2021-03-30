Cheating case filed against 2 job consultancies for duping youth

A case of cheating has been registered against the proprietors of two consulting agencies for duping youth on the pretext of providing them job overseas, Police said Tuesday.

A case of cheating surfaced after some youth alleged that the consulting agency received an amount of Rs 6.40 lakh from them with a promise of providing them jobs in Malaysia.

The complainants said that after joining the private company at Malaysia their visa turned out to be a tourist visa and not the work visa.

They said that though they had paid for work visa, they were thrown out of the company.

“After our return, we approached the concern consulting agencies but instead of expressing regret, they threatened us of dire consequences if we disclosed the matter to anyone,” one of the victim claimed in his complaint.

Following the complaint, Police filed a case against the owners of M/S Krishna Placement Consultancy, Gangyal Jammu and its advisory consultancy at Hyderbeigh Pattan.

“An FIR under No 53 of 2021 under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Police Station Pattan and started further investigations,” a Police official said.