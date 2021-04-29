Checking of Ladakh bound travellers

District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve on Thursday visited Meenamarg Screening Point and took stock of the availability of necessary infrastructure and other logistics pertaining to screening and sample collection of inbound passengers.

The Deputy Commissioner accompanied by SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary while inquiring from the concerned officers about the screening facilities and other logistics established so far directed them to enhance the screening counters from the existing 8 to 15 so that maximum passengers can be tested without wasting much time. To enhance the number of manpower for screening, he directed the SDM Drass to deploy teachers and other employees in this regard.

While taking on spot assessment of the available and required logistics and facilities to ease the screening process, the Deputy Commissioner assured that necessary additional facilities like computers, heating panels, firewood, cameras and other necessary equipments will be provided at the earliest. He also directed the concerned departments to ensure clearance of snow at the site for necessary parking and toilet facilities besides also taking required measures to immediately establish quarters for the staff and other necessary logistics.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner was informed that around 2200 RT CPR and 480 RAT tests of the inbound passengers were done on Wednesday.

DC Santosh Sukhadeve instructed the officials deployed for screening that precision and proper care should be ensured while collecting samples besides smooth and hassle free service should be provided to the passengers while also strictly adhering to the COVID 19 protocols. He also directed the concerned officers that adequate ration should be stocked in case passengers get stuck in any emergency.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited Sub District Hospital Drass and took stock of the healthcare facilities at the health center and inquired from the officers about the pace of progress on the construction of the newly constructed block. The DC also visited the oxygen plant and central heating plant site of the hospital and directed the Executive Engineer, Mechanical Division to extend the central heating to the main building of SDH Drass for one more month considering the cold climatic conditions. He also directed to ensure availability of water supply in the hospital and enquired about the pace of progress on the construction of the pre fabricated sheds for the hospital.