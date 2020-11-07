Cheque Bounce case|Convict gets 2 yrs imprisonment, complainant Rs 26 lakh compensation

A Court in Anantnag district of south Kashmir Saturday sentenced a man to two years imprisonment and directed him to pay Rs 26 lakh compensation to the complainant, in a cheque bounce case.

After hearing counsels for complainant and accused, the court of Judicial Magistrate, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, Anantnag, said the accused Syed Fareed Ahmad of Nowgam Verinag has violated object of law on negotiable instruments.

The court said the accused shall undergo two years imprisonment, comprising, one year rigorous imprisonment and one year simple imprisonment.

“He shall pay Rs 26 lakh to the complainant as compensation, which is double the cheque amount he had issued.

“The amount of compensation shall be paid by the accused within one month from the date of this judgment failing which it shall be recovered in accordance with law,” the court said.