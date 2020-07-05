'Chhari-Pujan' performed in Pahalgam

On ‘Ashad-Purnima’ occasion that marks the commencement of annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Yatra, vedic hymn, ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah-Pujan’, ‘Chhari-Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ ceremonies were performed at Pahalgam on Sunday.

Keeping in view Covid-19 pandemic only selected number of sadhus accompanied holy mace from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar to Pahalgam.

Speaking on the occasion about pandemic Mahant Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath said, “It is an extraordinary situation and we need to take extraordinary measure to meet this challenge.”

“People of Jammu & Kashmir irrespective of their caste, creed or religion have been cooperating, assisting and encouraging the pilgrims and sadhus who come here from across the country and even abroad for this annual pilgrimage”, Mahant added.

Prayers were also offered at Martand Temple, Mattan, Anantnag.

Mahant Deependra Giri appealed to the intended pilgrims and public in general to strictly follow the regulations laid by the administration of Union Territory of J&K and central government in letter and spirit to defeat the invisible enemy, when asked by a journalist for his message to public keeping in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Giri expressed his satisfaction after performing these traditional rituals at Pahalgam and thanked the State Administration for making the arrangements for the event.