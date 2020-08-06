Chidambaram demands release of Mehbooba, others

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Thursday demanded release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders.

“We must all raise our collective voice and demand that Ms Mehbooba Mufti be released forthwith and all those placed under house arrest be allowed the freedom they are entitled to under the constitution,” Chidambaram tweeted. “Today is August 6. Will all political parties and right-thinking citizens please spare a thought for the virtual prison in which 7.5 million Kashmiris are living for the last one year”, he said.