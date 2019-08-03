Chief Justice Geeta Mital visits Court Complex Budgam

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Geeta Mital, today visited Court Complex Budgam.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Chief Justice on reaching the Court Complex was presented guard of honour. She was received by Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam, Raja Shujat Ali Khan, Munsif/ JMIC Tabasum Qadri, SSP Budgam, Bar President and others.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

Chief Justice during her visit had a detailed interaction with the lawyers. The lawyers of District Court Budgam through their President Noor Mohammad Dar highlighted the achievements of the Bar and presented the memorandum of demands pertaining to the functioning of court and its requirements.

The demands include the creation of an Additional Court of Sub Registrar (Additional Munsiff), separate canteen facility for lawyers and enhancement of the parking space and opening of a post office counter and a bank counter for the facility of the general public. Chief Justice said that for dispensation of justice to the common masses both Bar and Bench have to share responsibility. She assured all genuine demands and grievances put forth will be addressed on priority. During her stay in court complex, Chief Justice also inaugurated a child care/ lactating room.