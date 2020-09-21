Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 21, 2020, 11:46 PM

Chief Justice inaugurates new facilities at Srinagar Central Jail

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 21, 2020, 11:46 PM

Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of J&K High Court on Monday inaugurated new facilities at Central Jail here.

The Chief Justice was received by VK Singh, DG Prisons following which a ceremonial guard of honour was presented to her. The facilities include Interview Block which has sound proof cabins, child friendly corners and separate enclosures for female inmates and a welfare block with barber shop, canteen, gymnasium, recreation hall, bakery and inmate calling system.

Trending News
Representational Pic

1235 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally now 66261

Representational Pic

Two women killed in hit-and-run case in Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla

File Representational Pic

Decomposed human skull recovered from Sindh in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

SSP Budgam Amod Nagpur During Addressing a Media/GK

Jaish militant killed in Charar-e-Sharif gunfight, says SSP Budgam

Prominent among others who attended the programme were Jawad Ahmad, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice; Dr MS Lone, DIG Prisons and Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

On the occasion, a cultural programme was presented by the inmates. Senior Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar TR Katoch in his welcome address underlined various steps being taken in the prisons for reformation of prisoners and improving prison administration.

He highlighted that the department was working towards making jails self-reliant and providing better living conditions and training facilities to the inmates.

Latest News
Representational Pic

1235 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally now 66261

Representational Pic

Two women killed in hit-and-run case in Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla

File Representational Pic

Decomposed human skull recovered from Sindh in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Police seize arms, ammunition in Jammu

The Chief Justice in her address appreciated the efforts made by jail authorities for welfare of prisoners. She welcomed the introduction of new facilities in prisons and encouraged the inmates to make best utilization of their time in prisons by acquiring skills available in the jail.

She lauded the inmates who performed during the function and complimented the trainers and staff of Prisons department for their efforts.

Related News