Chief Justice inaugurates new facilities at Srinagar Central Jail

Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of J&K High Court on Monday inaugurated new facilities at Central Jail here.

The Chief Justice was received by VK Singh, DG Prisons following which a ceremonial guard of honour was presented to her. The facilities include Interview Block which has sound proof cabins, child friendly corners and separate enclosures for female inmates and a welfare block with barber shop, canteen, gymnasium, recreation hall, bakery and inmate calling system.

Prominent among others who attended the programme were Jawad Ahmad, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice; Dr MS Lone, DIG Prisons and Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

On the occasion, a cultural programme was presented by the inmates. Senior Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar TR Katoch in his welcome address underlined various steps being taken in the prisons for reformation of prisoners and improving prison administration.

He highlighted that the department was working towards making jails self-reliant and providing better living conditions and training facilities to the inmates.

The Chief Justice in her address appreciated the efforts made by jail authorities for welfare of prisoners. She welcomed the introduction of new facilities in prisons and encouraged the inmates to make best utilization of their time in prisons by acquiring skills available in the jail.

She lauded the inmates who performed during the function and complimented the trainers and staff of Prisons department for their efforts.