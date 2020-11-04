Chief Justice Mittal visits Ganderbal court complex

Chief Justice Gita Mittal Wednesday paid a visit to the District Court Complex Ganderbal where she reviewed its functioning and listened to the issues of the bar members.

On her arrival, the Chief Justice was given a guard of honour after which she interacted with the judicial Officers, district administration and bar members.

District Magistrate Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal; District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal, Muhammad Yousuf Wani; SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal; ASP Ganderbal; judicial officers and bar members were present on the occasion.

The District Principal and Sessions Judge, Muhammed Yousuf Wani briefed the Chief Justice about the functioning of the district court and raised the issues regarding the transfer of identified land for the proposed new district court complex.

The Chief Justice assured the bar members that the issue would be taken up with the district administration and solved soon.

She also gave necessary directions to the District Magistrate Ganderbal and Registrar General, District Judge regarding the matter.

The Chief Justice also assured bar members that all genuine issues would be looked into.

While reviewing the functioning of the district court she directed the judicial officers for speedy dispensation of justice so that common masses may not suffer.

The Chief Justice was en route a visit to Ladakh.

On way to Leh, the Chief Justice also visited Drass and interacted with the judicial officers there as well.