Chinar Air Defence Brigade holds event for children at Khundru

A programme titled “A Day with Company Commander” was today organised by Chinar Air Defence Brigade for the children at Khundru.

In a statement the army said, the event was attended by more than 60 children from various schools of nearby villages.

“During this event, children of the age group 05-15 years got an opportunity to visit Army Camp and feel the life of Army. The event started with a motivational speech by Company Commander followed by various routine activities in a Company Operating Base, like eating food together and sharing some lighter moments. An informal interactive session with children was carried out and later various competitions were also organised which included Singing, Dancing, Quiz, Drawing, Musical chair, Balloon race etc. The children wholeheartedly participated in all events with great enthusiasm and vigour. Multiple such events have been conducted across the Valley and have been successful in bringing the Army & the Awaam closer,” the statement reads.