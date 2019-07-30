Kashmir, Today's Paper
Editor Online
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2019, 12:22 AM

Chinar conservation initiate released

State Forest Research Institute (SFRI), in collaboration with directorate of Floriculture, Tuesday released a book titled Chinar conservation initiative.

The book release function was attended by Director SFRI, Om Prakash Sharma, Director Floriculture, Hafeez Masoodi, Director Social Forestry, Neelu Gera, civil society members, lawyers and environmentalists.

On the occasion, Director SFRI said, “The objective to organize such functions is to get likeminded people together to raise awareness and mull over ways to revive declining Chinar tree population in Kashmir.”

Director Floriculture department and Director Social Forestry also spoke on the occasion and called for a need to work in close coordination to arrest the declining Chinar population.

