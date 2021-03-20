Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 1:41 AM

Chinar Corps celebrates 80th Raising Day at Badami Bagh

Work hard for Kashmir peace: GOC tells soldiers
The Chinar Corps celebrated the 80th Raising Day at Badami Bagh Cantonment on Saturday.

A statement of the Army issued here said that Chinar Corps has been committed to the mission of ensuring security of Kashmir region from external aggression as well as dealing with the internal security challenges.

The statement said that in the last 80 years of its existence, Chinar Corps has been conferred with four Victoria Crosses, four Military Crosses, 13 PVCs, 20 ACs and numerous other gallantry awards and citations.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps on the occasion laid a wreath at Badami Bagh Cantonment War Memorial.

He exhorted all ranks of the Chinar Corps to continue working hard towards peace stability in Kashmir.

