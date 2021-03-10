Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 1:14 AM

Chinar saplings available at DFOs

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 1:14 AM

The Department of Floriculture, Kashmir is celebrating Chinar Plantation Drive-2021 on 15th of March, 2021 as per past practice.

In this connection, Chinar saplings are available with District Floriculture Officers of this Department and the same shall be provided free of cost.

Therefore, all the Educational Institutions, NGO’s, other Government Departments/PSUs/General Public are requested to send their requisitions to respective District Floriculture Officers of this Department and collect Chinar Saplings, as per their requirement.

For any information please contact Tariq Habib, Chinar Development Officer, Cell No. 7006080364, 9469199612.

