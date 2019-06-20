Chinese-made steel bullets used in Anantnag fidayeen attack: Report

Chinese-made steel bullets were used in Anantnag Fidayeen attack on July 12 that left five CRPF personnel and police officer dead, a media report said on Thursday.

Also Read | Auto Draft

The initial investigation into the attack suggests that the steel bullets were used by the militant to cause severe damage to the security personnel.

“The investigation into the militant attack on CRPF on June 12 has revealed that made-in-China steel bullets were used by the militants to cause severe injuries to the security personnel,” Zee News reported on Thursday.

Also Read | Auto Draft

It said that steel bullets pierced through the bullet proof jackets of the troopers, thereby causing injuries to them.

On July 12, militants attacked security forces on KP Road in Anantnag, killing five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and a Station House Officer (SHO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The lone attacker was also killed in the attack.