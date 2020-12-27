Chitragam DDC member joins Apni Party

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Sunday said his party had gained public trust in a short span of time.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that it was heartening that the party had been able to gain public trust and confidence in a short span of time, since its formation nine months back.

The statement said Bukhari was speaking at the joining of a District Development Council (DDC) member from Chitragam DDC constituency in south Kashmir’s Shopian district into Apni Party.

It said that the newly-elected DDC member Nigeen Akhtar joined the Apni Party at its Srinagar office in presence of Bukhari and other senior party leaders, who welcomed her into the party fold.

The statement quoted Bukhari as saying that the Apni Party was committed for an equitable development of all the regions and sub-regions of J&K that would guarantee an equal opportunity to each citizen to have a prosperous life.

“I wholeheartedly welcome Akhtar in this party and hope that she will put in her efforts to fulfill almost all the promises she has made with the people of her constituency,” he said in the statement.