Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 24, 2020, 4:16 PM

Choose Gupkar alliance candidates in DDC polls: Farooq, Mehbooba to voters

“PAGD has been formed to restore Kashmir’s autonomy, Article 35A and 370. Vote for us in majority,” said Farooq
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during a meeting with NC President Farooq Abdullah at his Gupkar Residence. File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during a meeting with NC President Farooq Abdullah at his Gupkar Residence. File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appealed to voters to choose the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders in the upcoming district development council (DDC) polls.

“I want to request you all to vote for the Gupkar Alliance candidates in the DDC polls. Others who have also stood in the elections are not part of the alliance but our enemies,” said Farooq in a video uploaded on the twitter handle of PAGD.

He said if we had to succeed then only vote for the alliance candidates. “PAGD has been formed to restore Kashmir’s autonomy, Article 35A and 370. Vote for us in majority,” said Farooq who is also the president of the alliance.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti who is also the vice president of the alliance too appealed to the voters for the same. “Since authorities have restricted the movement of the alliance candidates, I request you to vote for PAGD in a huge majority,” she wrote on twitter.

PAGD is a conglomerate of mainstream Kashmir parties for the reversal of constitutional changes made in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.

