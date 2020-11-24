Choose Gupkar alliance candidates in DDC polls: Farooq, Mehbooba to voters

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appealed to voters to choose the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders in the upcoming district development council (DDC) polls.

“I want to request you all to vote for the Gupkar Alliance candidates in the DDC polls. Others who have also stood in the elections are not part of the alliance but our enemies,” said Farooq in a video uploaded on the twitter handle of PAGD.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President PAGD makes a fervent appeal to the people of J&K to vote for PAGD candidates in the upcoming DDC elections. pic.twitter.com/bER1nhSVx5— PAGD (@JKPAGD) November 24, 2020

He said if we had to succeed then only vote for the alliance candidates. “PAGD has been formed to restore Kashmir’s autonomy, Article 35A and 370. Vote for us in majority,” said Farooq who is also the president of the alliance.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti who is also the vice president of the alliance too appealed to the voters for the same. “Since authorities have restricted the movement of the alliance candidates, I request you to vote for PAGD in a huge majority,” she wrote on twitter.

جموں و کشمیر کی سرکار PAGDکے امیدواروں کی نقل و حرکت کو روکنے کے لئے کوئی کسر نہیں چھوڑ رہے ہیں۔ اس صورتحال کی روشنی میں ، لوگوں کو PAGD کے لئے بڑے پیمانے پر ووٹ دینے کو یقینی بنانا چاہئے۔ PAGDکے چیئرپرسن فاروق صاحب کی طرف سے اپیل کی گئی ہے https://t.co/sQ7DhMOxuf— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 24, 2020

PAGD is a conglomerate of mainstream Kashmir parties for the reversal of constitutional changes made in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.